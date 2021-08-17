The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Cobb and other metro Atlanta counties as Tropical Storm Fred dumps rain on north Georgia.
The warning, issued at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, is in effect until 2:45 p.m.
Between two and three inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, with another inch or two possibly still to come, the NWS said. Flash flooding is already occurring in some areas.
Flooding is expected at small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses and other low-lying areas with poor drainage.
The NWS advised residents to “turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS said.
A tornado watch issued earlier Tuesday morning for large parts of Georgia was cancelled in Cobb, Fulton Gwinnett, Dekalb and other counties but remains in effect until 1 p.m. in Barrow, Forsyth, Walton, Hall and other counties.
