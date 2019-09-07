Five teens accused of armed robbery at a Powder Springs home in May have been indicted by a Cobb grand jury.
An indictment is a formal charging of felony offenses. Verdeldric Ware, Jah’von Hammond, Thomas Poole, Sarah Austin and America Lesesne were formally charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, home invasion and first-degree burglary Friday.
Ware was 18 at the time of his arrest, and the other four were 16. They were arrested after police said they showed up to a party with guns and demanding money.
According to arrest warrants, only Austin and Lesesne were invited into the home near Lost Mountain Park, between 2 a.m. and 2:25 a.m. on May 28 but entered with the three male suspects, including Hammond, who was armed with a handgun.
The five then stole belongings from two people inside the home while holding them at gunpoint, the warrant states. The suspects later fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Arrest records show Austin, Poole and Lesesne were arrested on May 28, while Ware and Hammond were arrested June 4.
Ware was sent to the Cobb jail, where he is still being held, according to his booking sheet. The others were brought to the youth detention center, according to Glenn Daniel, a spokesman for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel said all five would be held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.