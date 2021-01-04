Two Marietta women and three children were seriously injured after their car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Austell and Sandtown roads Monday afternoon, police report.
Cobb Police say Maria Delgado, 22, was attempting to turn left onto Sandtown Road when her Chevrolet Traverse was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Delgado’s vehicle struck a light pole before coming to a stop.
Delgado and Dora Alicia Antunez Alonso, 39, were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A five year old, 13 year old, and 16 year old who were riding in the car were also hospitalized at Kennestone, two of them with serious injuries.
Police say Emmanuel Campbell, 40, of Marietta, was the driver of the car that struck Delgado’s. Campbell complained of an injury but was not hospitalized.
Cobb Police are investigating the cause of the collision. Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crash contact 770-499-3987.
