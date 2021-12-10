MARIETTA — Five promising middle school students were awarded $10,000 scholarships Friday to help pay for college.
The program is a collaboration between a trifecta of organizations — Marietta City Schools, local nonprofit Mentoring for Leadership, and the state-funded REACH Georgia Scholarship, said Kristen Thompson, Mentoring for Leadership’s executive director.
“I love the fact that this program is called REACH, for so many different reasons,” Keith Ball, principal of Marietta High School, said at a signing ceremony at Marietta Middle School. “Because it should be a stretch. We want it to be rigorous, but we don’t want it to be something that is painful ... But you’re going to have to go out and continue to stretch yourself.”
Students are nominated by teachers, then must apply, which includes writing an essay and interviewing. The five selected this year are Abieyuwa Obasuyi, Annie Mendez, Jackeline Orellana, Jose Ramirez and Lylah Campos Nodari.
All of the students awarded Friday would be the first in their family to attend college, Thompson said.
In an interview, Obasuyi said she was excited about the scholarship, saying it would help fulfill her dream of going to college and becoming a doctor. Having suffered from severe stomach pains earlier in childhood, she hopes to become a gastroenterologist to help people with similar problems.
“I want patients to come in, I can see what’s wrong with them, tell them and help them find a way to solve the problem,” Obasuyi said.
Dorothy Thomas, Obasuyi’s mother, was over the moon about the scholarship. School officials pointed out the REACH scholarship also helps students in their college applications. Some Georgia schools will also provide up to $2,500 per year in additional scholarship funds to college students that were REACH scholars in high school.
“When she puts her mind to do anything, she does it 102%,” Thomas said. “So when I heard that she had the opportunity to be part of the REACH group, I was so excited. She knows that was my happiest day … it’s going to give her the opportunity for her to achieve her goal in life. I was worried a little bit because I know she’s smart, (but) I kept asking myself, ‘Am I sure I’ll be able to help her achieve her goal?’”
Dayton Hibbs, principal of Marietta Middle School, said the scholarship could be a pivotal point in the students’ lives, comparing it to receiving a set of keys — keys to your first car, keys to your first house, keys to your first office.
“Today, a door was opened for you,” Hibbs said. “You were given a key. A key that you’ve earned. But now that that door is open, who has to walk through it? You do. Now what’s really cool about this particular key, in this particular door, is the fact you’re not walking through the door alone. Right? Because a huge component of this program, as we discussed, is the fact that you have a village of people, including a mentor, who is going to walk you through that door. But you still need to be willing. You still need to be receptive. You still need to do the right thing.”
Mayerlyn Rivera, a REACH scholar and senior at Marietta High, said the program boosts kids’ confidence and sets them on a path for success.
“It really just helps you come out of your shell and talk to more people and meet adults and students who are into different things, and you just get to know about a lot of different subjects and different personalities,” Rivera said.
Another Marietta High School REACH senior, Yuliza Fajardo, has forged a close bond with her mentor over the years.
“At first it was awkward, because it’s somebody that is a stranger to you,” Fajardo said. “And it took me a while to get used to them and having somebody there I can rely on and talk with. But over the years, I’ve gotten accustomed to her and I can talk to her about anything. So she’s a friend, she’s someone I hold dear to my heart.”
Middle school students across the state are selected for the REACH scholarship and mentorship program, which stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. Students must qualify for free or reduced lunch programs to be eligible. If selected, they receive academic coaching throughout high school and financial support for college. Of the $10,000, half comes from state funding, while the other half from donors in the community.
Mentoring for Leadership serves about 150 students in Marietta City Schools. Volunteer adult mentors are matched with students and provide them with guidance and advice.
“We ask for your commitment,” Thompson said of the volunteers, who go through training and background checks. “When it’s a really good match, they’ll stick with them from eighth grade through graduating from Marietta High School.”
There are more than 20 REACH scholars in Marietta Schools, Thompson said, with each cohort containing up to five students, depending on funding availability and whether students leave the program.
Marietta partners with the REACH program and Mentoring for Leadership to provide students with the benefits of both. All REACH scholars are part of the MFL program.
The combination of programs represents the school system, the state and MFL committing to students and keeping them on a college-bound track, Thompson said.
“The mentoring that we have, one-on-one mentors matched up with students, it just was a perfect match with REACH,” Thompson said.
At a signing ceremony, the students committed to maintaining a 2.5 or higher GPA, maintaining good behavior and attendance, staying drug-free and crime-free, meeting with their mentor twice a month and meeting with an academic coach once a month.
