Five new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday in Cobb County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb’s seven-day moving average was 4.4 deaths per day as of Monday. The average was near five deaths per day from mid-January until the past five days, when it has been closer to four deaths per day.
In mid-January, the county’s case average topped 700 cases per day, a record high. Cases have declined since then to an average of 221 cases per day, as of Monday.
However, over the second half of February, the decline in cases seems to have stagnated. The average has fluctuated between 200-250 cases per day since Feb. 14. The easing of cases has not reached the low numbers seen from mid-September through the end of October, when the average was mostly below 100 cases per day.
A third, one-shot vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson was approved by the Food and Drug Administration Saturday. Georgia is set to receive 83,000 doses of the shot this week. Despite its lower efficacy rating of 72%, Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark has urged residents to take the Johnson and Johnson shot, if eligible.
“We want to reassure our citizens that this vaccine looks to be a very good vaccine that offers tremendous protection against COVID-19,” she wrote in a Feb. 25 COVID-19 update. “It has almost a near-perfect record in its prevention of hospitalizations and deaths. These are incredible results that will only help us to achieve herd immunity.”
Cobb-Douglas Public Health announced Monday that a limited number of new vaccine appointments are now available for people 65 and older and caregivers at Jim Miller Park and Arbor Place Mall/Sears Parking Lot.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that the state was expanding its criteria to allow teachers to be vaccinated.
The Walker School announced in a press release it would be offering Pfizer vaccines to all of its employees on March 11 at the school. In the release, Walker Assistant Head of School for Operations Christie Holman said she anticipates about 200 people will participate.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|03/01/21
|Change
|Cases
|55,659
|+200
|Hospitalizations
|2,800
|+1
|Deaths
|850
|+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|03/01/21
|Change
|Cases
|819,730
|+1,214
|Hospitalizations
|56,089
|+50
|Deaths
|15,148
|+80
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
