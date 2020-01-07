MARIETTA — If you want to fit in at the Cobb County Fire Department, you need to make a career-long commitment to four things, said Randy Crider, its chief: unity through diversity, safety, education and, most importantly, fitness.
“That message is sent very strongly to our new hires during their final interview,” Crider said. “I literally ask them, ‘Are you willing to make a commitment to fitness over your entire career?’ I make them look me eyeball to eyeball and I want to hear, ‘Yes, I do want to make that commitment.’”
Being a firefighter is tougher than people realize, Jeff Poe, the department’s fitness coordinator, insists.
A firefighter can expend more energy fighting a large, structural fire than an elite soccer player, he said, citing research from the National Fire Protection Association.
“You can’t come from sitting behind a desk and not having some type of formal workout routine and diet (and) be successful as a firefighter,” Crider said.
To that end, the department just opened a monument to its dedication to fitness: a brand-new center where existing firefighters can undergo their annual physical assessment test, or PAT, and new recruits can show they have the body to handle the rigors of the job.
“There’s only one thing that I tell our department I want to be first at,” Crider said. “And I wanna be first at going through my annual PAT. Because that’s how much I believe in it.”
The department has required its 750-some employees to undergo an annual PAT since the late 1990s. But, until this year, the county didn’t have a dedicated location for its firefighters and recruits to conduct those tests.
The department would instead make use of its four-story burn tower at the county’s Public Safety Training Center. But that meant shutting down the building — and all training there — from March through May and scrubbing it from top to bottom to make it safe for the firefighters.
Cobb Fire Department employees do not wear their full firefighting uniform during the PAT and would have been exposed to soot and other carcinogens in the burn tower if it weren’t cleaned each year.
In 2016, the county purchased almost 10 acres off Austell Road for $1.9 million. The facilities there now house the department’s apparatus and facilities maintenance groups, its logistics division and the new physical training center. Renovating the area it now occupies cost about $850,000.
Poe was handed the responsibility of designing a new PAT. All of the obstacles, he said, are meant to replicate a kind of movement or effort that a firefighter will have to make while performing his or her duties.
The course begins with a length of hose attached to a 70-pound weight that has to be dragged across the room. The weight, Crider said, represents the weight of a hose full of water.
Participants then have to carry a hose, while wearing a 30-pound air tank, up and down six flights of stairs; simulate breaking a door in; and drag a human-shaped sandbag to safety, among other things.
Crider said the department has contracted a company, IO Solutions, to certify that each component of the PAT mimics the duties a firefighter will have to carry out on the job.
“That way, if someone ever challenges what we’re doing, we’ve got some third party that can say, … ‘Cobb is in a good place with their test being job related,’” Crider said.
The company will also establish a time limit once all of the department’s employees take their annual PAT on the new course; tests are expected to begin later this month, Crider said, and will likely take at least four months.
The department’s commitment to fitness doesn’t only make its employees better at their job, Crider insists. Having a healthy workforce lowers the county’s insurance rates, for example. But, more importantly, Crider said, it means employees can withstand the beating they will take during a lifetime of service and look forward to a retirement that won’t have been marred by it.
“It’s a shame to give the fire service 25, 30 years of your life and retire and in five years expire,” he said. “We are trying our best for those who commit that much time to this job that when they retire, they retire where they have some good quality of life.”
