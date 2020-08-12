KENNESAW — Thousands of students are moving into campus residence halls at Kennesaw State University this week, marking the first time dorm rooms will be at full capacity since the coronavirus forced students to move out in March.
On Wednesday, KSU residence halls welcomed the first round of students who are moving in to live on campus for the academic year. To enforce social distancing and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, students signed up for move-in times. First-year student Matthew Bailey said he had no trouble moving in.
“It’s been very efficient,” Bailey said of the move-in process. “They’ve done a great job of being able to control a large crowd, and I’ve been really happy with the way that it’s been going. I don’t really have much to complain about.”
Bailey, a native of Madison, wore a mask featuring the Kennesaw State logo while he was on campus on Wednesday. He said he received one mask in the mail, and university staff gave him another one when he arrived to move into his room. KSU is requiring all students, guests, visitors and staff on campus to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet can’t be maintained.
Approximately 5,200 students will move into residence halls and live on the Kennesaw or Marietta campus, according to KSU spokesperson Katherine Ellsworth. Students living on the Kennesaw campus will move in through the rest of the week until Saturday. Students living on the Marietta campus will move in on Friday and Saturday. More students live on the Kennesaw campus, which is why they have more days to move in.
Ellsworth said students are moving in over the course of several days so they can practice social distancing on campus.
“Students are selecting their arrival times,” she said. “Through our housing portal, students were able to go in and select the time that worked best for their families and for themselves to move into campus.”
Each arrival time offered a limited number of sign-up slots so the university could control how many people would be on the grounds.
“Instead of having all of our students come in at once, they’re coming in little by little in order for us to make sure that we have enough space to spread them out on campus,” Ellsworth said.
First-year student Briahna Stabler was among the students to move in on Wednesday. The Powder Springs native said although she will miss her family, she was excited to move in with her four new roommates.
“I think it went really smoothly,” Stabler said of the move-in process. “Everything was so organized and well set up, and they prepared us so well in the beginning that when we came we already knew what was going to happen.”
Ellsworth, who graduated from KSU in 2015 and began working on campus last year, said communication with students was part of the plan to start the new school year.
“We’ve always done a pretty good job of communicating early and often, but we’ve sent extra communications this year to talk about the social distancing guidelines and what that looks like,” Ellsworth said. “We are doing everything that we can to make sure that students have a safe and exciting experience with us while they’re living on campus.”
