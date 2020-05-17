MARIETTA -- Worshipers at First United Methodist Church of Marietta saw some of their pastors and church staff for the first time in months Sunday through their car windows, at a special sacrament offered via drive-thru.
The church held a drive-thru Communion service, in which participants received small packages of wafers and grape juice that had been consecrated during the church's Sunday morning virtual worship service.
Typically, the church at the corner of Whitlock Avenue and North Marietta Parkway sees between 800 and 1,000 attendees at either of its two in-person worship services Sundays, and it also holds Communion every week, said the Rev. Julie Boone, the church's senior minister.
Since the coronavirus pandemic caused the church to close its doors in early March, it has held services online, but members haven't interacted with one another and with the church staff in the ways that they have grown used to.
It was emotional for some members to see their pastors' faces again.
"It brings us together," Boone said of the Communion service. "It was makes the body of Christ a community. We actually have a Communion every Sunday in the chapel and then every several months in the sanctuary, so it's always been available. It's a very meaningful time for the members of the church, and for us, it reminds us who we are. We believe it nurtures our souls."
Associate minister Rev. Brian Smith said he had the presealed Communion elements ready for the event that the church would need them.
"We knew we had these. These have always existed, so we purchased them right at the start thinking that somehow we might need to use them," Smith said.
Some members gave offerings as they received their wafers and grape juice, which Boone said will likely be directed to the church's Good Samaritan ministry to help people in need locally. Typically, an offering is taken during Communion, though the congregation has continued to give during the pandemic.
"People have been very generous," Boone said.
