NORTHEAST COBB — A renewal of the county’s 1-cent special purpose sales tax, or SPLOST, could bring in $810 million over the next six years, but some Cobb residents say too much of that will be spent on roads.
The SPLOST vote will be on the ballot on Nov. 3. If approved, it would take effect in 2022. The current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014 and will end Dec. 31, 2021.
At the first of 20 SPLOST town halls scheduled through May, some attendees questioned why transportation projects, such as roads and sidewalks, accounted for so much of the proposed spending.
One-quarter of the revenue the tax would bring in would be dedicated to repaving county roads, and another quarter would go toward other county Department of Transportation projects, such as bridges, sidewalks and drainage and intersection improvements.
At least $41 million would go toward information technology infrastructure. The county’s six cities would split about $203 million. County parks would get $24 million in the form of renovations, the addition of synthetic turf and new lighting.
The only big-ticket public works projects on the list are new facilities for the county’s police, fire and animal services departments.
During a question and answer session with Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce at Piedmont Church in northeast Cobb County on Tuesday, east Cobb resident Brant Meadows called the continued use of SPLOST dollars for road paving and sidewalk construction a “Ponzi scheme.”
He told the MDJ he planned to vote no on the tax because the percentage of revenues to be used for transportation projects is too high, and because the money allocated for those projects doesn’t take the future maintenance needs into account.
“We’ll never catch up with it, and the money that’s allocated will never be enough to catch up with it,” he said. “It’s unsustainable. That’s why I call it a Ponzi scheme.”
Meadows’ fellow east Cobb resident, Hill Wright, agreed. Wright said, for example, that construction of sidewalks — at Boyce’s estimate, a cost of $1 million a mile — could be lessened and money saved.
“Do we need to put sidewalks in every neighborhood where walking down the street’s really not a problem?” he asked. “There’s got to be some priorities.”
Wright said the county should make “value judgements” when compiling a SPLOST project list and decide when good enough is good enough.
“When you tell people they’re going to get something there needs to be, ‘Would you buy this or this?,’” Wright said. “When I go to the store, and I look at buying something, I might see a loaf of bread I think it’s great. And I might pick it up and it’s $6.99, and I’m like ... ‘I’ll buy the $1.99 loaf over here. It’s good enough.’ ... I think this all or none approach is wrong.”
Both men said the county has begun to rely too heavily on SPLOST.
For his part, Boyce said the county’s proposed projects aim to get ahead of growth that will, by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s estimates, bring Cobb to a population of more than 1 million by 2050.
The commission chairman said the county has been under-funding road maintenance for the last 15 years, and that has resulted in failing roads that — absent a tax hike — must be addressed with SPLOST dollars.
Without the money for roads, he said the county would be “full of potholes.”
Boyce also said in order to move the paving of roads from SPLOST back into a general fund expenditure, the county would have to hike the millage rate from 8.46 mills to 10 mills just to account for the $227 million of repaving that needs to happen around the county.
That rate hike wouldn’t be tolerated by Cobb residents, he said.
“Which commissioner is going to lead that charge?” Boyce said. “I know one chairman who is not going to.”
Ultimately, Boyce said, comments like Wright’s and Meadows’ are the reason the public meetings are taking place. The project list could change based on comments from residents, or, he said, there could be no SPLOST, if that’s what voters want.
The next SPLOST public meeting will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton.
