Qualifying for elected office in five of Cobb County’s six cities is this week. The first day of qualifying in three of those cities — Acworth, Austell and Kennesaw — ended at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Here are the qualifiers at the close of day 1:
Acworth
Three of five at-large seats on the Acworth Board of Aldermen, Posts 1, 2 and 3, are up for election. The posts are held by Butch Price, Gene Pugliese and Brett North, respectively.
The three incumbents are the only candidates who qualified, according to City Manager Brian Bulthuis.
Qualifying in Acworth continues through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. It is held each day from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Senator Russell Ave.
The qualifying fee for the three seats is $396. Acworth aldermen serve four-year terms.
Austell
In Austell, the mayor and Post 2 council member seats are up for election, as are Ward 2 and 4 council member seats.
The seats are held by Ollie Clemons, Valerie Anderson, Scott Thomas and Sandra Leverette, respectively.
Through the first day of qualifying, three have put in their bid for mayor, including Clemons. The other two candidates for mayor are Chris Djonis and Ikaika Anderson.
For Post 2 council, only the incumbent, Valarie Anderson, has qualified.
For Ward 2 council, only one name, Shontae Brown, appears on the qualifying list so far.
Qualifying in the city continues through Wednesday. Qualifying is held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at noon. It will be hosted in the conference room at 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, suite 107.
The qualifying fee for mayor is $1,080 and $432 for council seats. Mayor and council members serve four-year terms.
Kennesaw
Kennesaw’s mayor and Post 1 and 2 council member seats, which are all at-large, are up for election. The seats are held by Derek Easterling, James Eaton and Tracey Viars, respectively.
Each incumbent has qualified, but only James Eaton has gained a challenger. Antonio Jones has qualified to run against Eaton for the Post 1 seat.
Kennesaw’s qualifying period continues through Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with an hour lunch break at noon. Qualifying is held in the training room at Kennesaw City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave.
The qualifying fee for mayor is $576 and $360 for council seats. The mayor and council members serve four-year terms.
Still to come are the opening days of qualifying in Smyrna and Powder Springs.
Smyrna will host its qualifying Tuesday to Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at noon. Qualifying will be held in the human resources room at the Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King St.
The mayor’s seat and seven council seats are up for election. The fee to qualify for the mayoral race is $756, council seat qualifying is set at $567.
Max Bacon is Smyrna’s mayor, and its seven council members in order of their wards are Derek Norton, Andrea Blustein, Maryline Blackburn, Charles Welch, Susan Wilkinson, Tim Gould and Ron Fennel.
In Powder Springs, qualifying will run Wednesday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at 1 p.m. Qualifying will be held in the second floor conference room at the Powder Springs City Hall, 2282 Marietta St.
Mayor and Post 1 and 2 council member seats, all elected at large, are up for election. The cost to qualify for the mayoral race is $540, while qualifying for a council seat will cost $360.
The seats are held by Al Thurman, Patrick Bordelon and Patricia Wisdom, respectively. All three seats are held for four-year terms.
With the exception of Acworth and Marietta, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will organize the elections, according to Janine Eveler, the board’s director.
Acworth will host its own elections, and Marietta has no municipal offices up for election, Eveler said. Marietta’s mayor, City Council members and city school board members were all on the ballot in 2017 and elected to four-year terms.
General elections will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5. All municipal elections are nonpartisan and do not require a primary election, Eveler said.
In every city but Kennesaw, the candidate who receives 50% plus one vote is the winner. If no candidate achieves that percentage, a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes will be held on Dec. 3.
In Kennesaw, races are decided by a plurality of votes, meaning the candidate with the most votes is the outright winner.
For more information on the upcoming municipal elections, visit www.cobbelections.org. For more information on Acworth’s elections, visit acworth.org/residents/election_information.
