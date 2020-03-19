GasBuddy has announced that the first gas station in the nation to return to 99-cents per gallon is a BP station in London, Kentucky.
GasBuddy confirmed the price with a station cashier who answered the phone. GasBuddy users also reported the price to the GasBuddy app.
The station is the first in the nation to reach the mark that GasBuddy has been anticipating could occur in the Great Lakes states.
While local stations haven't dropped below $1, they have dropped below $2. Many stations in Cobb are reporting $1.99 per gallon or lower on the GasBuddy website.
"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."
