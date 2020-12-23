MARIETTA – The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Cobb Douglas Public Health workers on Thursday afternoon, marking a turning point in the county’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Princess Ibekwe-Onwueme and Dawn Krahwinkel, two of Cobb Douglas Public Health’s head nurses, were the first employees to receive the vaccine. The doses were administered at the organization’s headquarters on County Services Parkway. Dr. Janet Memark was on-scene to oversee the vaccinations.
“We’re really excited that we’re doing this. It’s a small ray of hope,” Memark said.
In clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was found to have a nearly identical success rate as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which began arriving in Cobb County last week. Both were found to be about 95% successful and were approved by the FDA earlier this month.
Cobb Douglas Public Health received the Moderna vaccine because it does not require the ultra-cold storage necessary for the Pfizer’s, Memark said. It can be kept at around -4 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about the temperature of a household freezer.
The vaccine was shipped directly from Moderna, which is headquarted in Cambridge, Mass. Memark could not give an estimate for how many doses Cobb Douglas Public Health received.
Cobb Douglas Public Health will continue administering the vaccine to its frontline care workers and support staff, along with employees of partner organizations like CORE, who have been conducting coronavirus testing.
The organization will then distribute doses to independent healthcare providers who have not secured their own supply. From there, it will move to vaccinate the groups designated as “1A” by the CDC, which include residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, as well as other healthcare workers.
“It’s better to give than receive,” Dawn Krahwinkel said shortly before being vaccinated. The Moderna vaccine requires recipients to receive another booster shot, 28 days after the first dose.
Memark cautioned that while the vaccine’s arrival was a promising sign, its extended rollout means that social distancing and other preventative measures are still critical as cases continue to climb statewide.
“We’ve still got a massive problem going on right now. People have got to continue doing the stuff that we need them to do, because hospitals are very busy,” she said.
