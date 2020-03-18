MARIETTA — The first day of drive-thru coronavirus testing hosted Wednesday at Jim Miller Park started slowly and was "relatively brief," given the limited number of test kits in the state, according to county and health officials.
The site is not open to the public, and those being tested for the COVID-19 virus caused by the new coronavirus must have referrals from health officials.
"We really had to prioritize who gets tested for COVID-19. Right now, it's the highest-risk populations that will have to do this," said Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health. "At this time, we've only been given a few testing kits. People who are wanting to get testing have to go through their doctors."
Memark said priority groups to be tested include healthcare workers, public safety personnel and nursing home workers, and the referral process is set up through the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As the state continues to provide more test kits, Memark said local health officials will continue to test as many people as possible.
A county spokesman said each of the 18 Georgia public health districts will be opening up sites like the one at Jim Miller Park.
Police monitored entrances to the park at the corner of Callaway Road and Al Bishop Drive throughout the morning, and officers on site said they'd turned away multiple people who did not have referrals. One officer said there were lines of cars at entrances along both roads between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Officers began allowing referred patients into the park for drive-thru testing shortly after noon.
Snathae Ruiz Cavala, a medical lab technician who works at a medical office in Canton, drove 45 minutes from her home in Pickens County to Jim Miller Park because she'd been told by her coworkers that the facility would prioritize health care workers with symptoms.
Cavala arrived at about noon and was told she'd need a referral to enter. She spoke with the MDJ through a protective mask as she waited in her car for the referral that she said she'd been told was on its way. She'd been sitting in her vehicle for about an hour.
Cavala said she was diagnosed at an urgent care with an upper respiratory infection last Monday and was given medication that improved her symptoms in two days. But over the weekend, Cavala said her symptoms, including cough, sore throat and fever, returned.
"I'm a medical professional, so I'm just trying to take precautions," she said. "I've been out of work since Monday evening. I've had to stay home."
Memark said health departments are aware fear surrounds the coronavirus pandemic, and at this point, the best defense against its spread because of the "severe lack" of test kits is for those with mild symptoms to stay at home until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours.
Those with more severe symptoms should contact their health care providers or seek immediate medical attention, she said.
For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.
