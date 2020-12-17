A critical care nurse at Wellstar Health System became one of the first people in Cobb County to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Thursday evening.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine last week. It was the first coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the United States. Another vaccine, made by Moderna, was approved Thursday.
The first vaccinations in Cobb have come amid a continuing surge in the coronavirus’s spread. In a video posted to the county’s YouTube page Wednesday, Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, implored people to not see those outside their immediate family.
Speaking before receiving her first dose, the nurse, Amanda Earley, said it was an honor to be among the first in the county to receive the vaccine.
“I kind of feel like I’m leading the way for the other nurses I work with and other staff in making the right decision: to be vaccinated,” she said.
The vaccine must be administered in two doses three weeks apart. Dr. Chirag Patel, Wellstar Health System’s medical director of population health, said it was critical those who receive one dose return for their second.
“The bulk of the protection from the vaccine happens after the second dose,” he said.
Pfizer says the vaccine is 95% effective.
“Any time a vaccine has that level of efficacy, it is going to be very successful in preventing spread of the disease, it’s going to prevent most people from acquiring the disease and it’s going to do a fantastic job of preventing severe disease,” Patel said.
Nevertheless, it will take months to vaccinate the general population, and those who are vaccinated cannot immediately return to pre-pandemic behavior, he said.
“Its not been highlighted enough: Even if you take the vaccine, we’re still going to have to do the things we’ve been doing for the past nine months — socially distance, wear a mask, don’t congregate in bars — until we reach a point where a certain amount of the population has been vaccinated or developed herd immunity, and that is several months down the road,” he said.
Pfizer says the vaccine is safe, and that side effects, such as lethargy, chills and fever, are rare and short-lived. But not everyone is convinced.
A Quinnipiac survey released last week found only 61% of Americans are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. One in three said they did not think they would be willing to get vaccinated.
Lisa Cupid, chair-elect of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, said she would take a wait-and-see approach with the vaccine after hearing reports of people who’ve had serious allergic reactions to the vaccine.
Patel said allergic reactions are a “known side effect of all vaccines,” adding that those with a history of allergic reactions to vaccines or of anaphylaxis — i.e. a life-threatening allergic reaction — should “not take this vaccine at the moment.”
The first reports of people having an allergic reaction after receiving the vaccine came out of the United Kingdom last week.
“Anaphylaxis is a known, although very rare, side effect with any vaccine,” June Raine, head of the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement Wednesday. “Most people will not get anaphylaxis and the benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh the risks.”
Those who receive both doses of the vaccine can expect more “robust” side effects after the second dose, Patel said, such as fever, body aches and lethargy.
Wellstar received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses Wednesday evening.
In a news release, the health system said it would begin with “voluntary team member vaccinations” at Kennestone before moving onto “frontline staff across its network of 11 hospitals starting this week,” per the release.
The first shipment included 3,900 doses, Wellstar said. Another shipment is expected next week.
Earley said she was looking forward to a post-COVID life.
“As long as it’s safe for me to do so, I plan on just getting back to how it was before all this,” she said. “Being able to go to the gym, stay active, you know, go out for dinner after work with all my coworkers and really just enjoy a social life that I think a lot of us have been yearning for for quite some time now.”
