A Cobb County firefighting crew saved a 6-week-old kitten from a cold Marietta rooftop Wednesday morning and now the small survivor is destined for farm life.
A 911 call was made before 9 a.m. April 1 about a kitten frozen to the shingle roof of a home in The Gardens of East Cobb apartment complex off Delk Road, according to firefighter and paramedic Nick Danz, public information officer for Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
“It was literally frozen to the shingle,” Danz said of the kitten. “Firefighter Nick Ribal quickly rushed to the roof to remove the kitten where they immediately took it back to the station to revive it.”
The female kitten quickly recovered, having been given oxygen, warmed in towels, and fed milk and cat food, Danz said.
“Engineer John Harbin will be taking the cat home to enjoy the farm,” he said. “We turned to social media and with the help of the citizens decided on the name Shingle.”
In a public Facebook post Wednesday, complete with photos of the rescue, the county emergency department praised its Truck 19 crew members for their valiant efforts.
“They’ve been nursing it back to health all morning and it looks like a full recovery and a future fantasy life on the farm is in order for this adorable kitty,” the post stated. “Help us come up with a name?”
Dozens of names were suggested in public comments on the post, including those with references to COVID-19 (Covid, Corona and Rona), those linked to the rooftop nature of the rescue (Roofus, Gable, Shingle and Tevye from "Fiddler on the Roof"), and suggestions with ties to the rescuers (Ember, Flame, Blaze, Smokey and Ash).
“How in the world did it get up there?,” one woman wrote. “Thank you for rescuing this sweet baby!!”
