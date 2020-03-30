Three coronavirus patients remain at the former Radisson Hotel in Marietta being used as a quarantine for those not sick enough to need hospitalization, according to Marietta fire officials.
The hotel at 1175 Parkway Place, just west of Interstate 75 and off South Marietta Parkway, was commissioned by the federal government earlier this month as a facility that would quarantine coronavirus patients coming from the Grand Princess cruise ship after they'd left federal quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Marietta Fire Chief Tim Millgan told the MDJ the few patients who remain at the hotel are expected to depart in coming days.
Milligan said the city expects Health and Human Services will continue to occupy the building in the Franklin Gateway corridor after that, "as we haven't been told otherwise."
U.S. marshals have provided security and the city of Marietta has provided fire protection for the hotel, which is surrounded by a newly installed chain link fence. Federal officials previously told the MDJ that patients have and will be monitored throughout their stay.
Health and Human Services officials have not yet responded to request for updates on the hotel property.
