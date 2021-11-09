Red Cross disaster volunteers responded to a fire overnight at Shepard’s Walk Apartments, 34 Osborne Rd., Marietta. The fire destroyed eight units and displaced 16 adults. Along with emotional support and warm blankets at the scene, volunteers provided assistance for immediate emergency needs such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and health and personal care items. Support will continue from Red Cross caseworkers.
At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, a fire destroyed eight apartments owned by MUST Ministries in Marietta, displacing 16 people and sending one to the hospital, the nonprofit announced.
The Shepherd’s Walk apartment complex, located at 34 Osborne Rd., near Fair Oaks Elementary School, housed 16 MUST clients who have disabilities and were once homeless. The MUST team has ensured that all are safe and accounted for. One client was transported to a local hospital and the MUST team put the others in a hotel.
At this time, the nonprofit believes the fire does not appear to have been intentional, but the building will be uninhabitable for several months as clean up and restoration begin.
“Last night, God graciously protected our precious clients in Cobb Permanent Supportive Housing,” said MUST President and CEO Ike Reighard. “The building, furniture and all of the contents can be replaced. The lives of those in our care cannot. We hope you will join us in praising God for protecting our clients.”
Reighard and many of the case managers for the clients, along with other members of the leadership team, arrived on the scene as soon as they were alerted of the fire to help locate the residents.
“Special appreciation goes to MUST Senior Program Manager, Permanent Supportive Housing Tiffiney Mwaura, who coordinated the crisis with efficiency and compassion. Numerous teams of firefighters did an exceptional job of putting out a huge fire as fire trucks surrounded the complex. The fire inspector spent a long time with our team, gathering information,” Reighard said.
To donate to the victims of the fire, please visit MUSTMinistries.org, click on donate then, and in the comments section, designate the donation to MUST Fire Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.