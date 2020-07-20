The Smyrna Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that affected 10 families at the Cortland at the Village apartment complex over the weekend.
The first fire crews responded to the scene at 2027 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and worked for nearly four hours to clear the complex. No injuries were reported, according to Eric Farmer, fire department spokesman.
Red Cross of Georgia spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson told the MDJ that volunteers helped 23 displaced people with temporary shelter, food, clothing and personal care items.
The weekend fire follows a fire that broke out two and a half weeks prior at the same apartment complex, which was previously known as Village at Lake Park. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the June 30 fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.