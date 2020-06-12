Westbury Park Apartments fire

A fire at Westbury Park Apartments in Marietta directly damaged two units and caused 14 residents to be displaced.

 Special

No injuries were reported in a fire early Friday morning at a Marietta apartment complex, though residents of eight units had to be relocated.

Marietta Deputy Fire Marshal Capt. Patrick Stewart said firefighters responded to Westbury Park Apartments, located at 1295 Franklin Dr., at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday. Two units were directly damaged by the fire; eight were affected by the fire, smoke damage or associated utility cutoffs. Fourteen residents were displaced. 

"We’re still investigating the fire at this time, but it is believed to be accidental," Stewart said.

Red Cross disaster volunteers also responded to the scene to help residents. Red Cross of Georgia spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson told the MDJ that volunteers provided emotional support and helped with immediate needs such as temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items. 

"Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet," Nicholson said in an email. 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.