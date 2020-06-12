No injuries were reported in a fire early Friday morning at a Marietta apartment complex, though residents of eight units had to be relocated.
Marietta Deputy Fire Marshal Capt. Patrick Stewart said firefighters responded to Westbury Park Apartments, located at 1295 Franklin Dr., at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday. Two units were directly damaged by the fire; eight were affected by the fire, smoke damage or associated utility cutoffs. Fourteen residents were displaced.
"We’re still investigating the fire at this time, but it is believed to be accidental," Stewart said.
Red Cross disaster volunteers also responded to the scene to help residents. Red Cross of Georgia spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson told the MDJ that volunteers provided emotional support and helped with immediate needs such as temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items.
"Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet," Nicholson said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.