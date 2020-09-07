Equipment at Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough caught fire Sunday night, setting off an explosion heard by area homeowners and drawing more than 60 county firefighters to the plant on South Cobb Drive.
Cobb Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Nick Danz said no people were injured and no Georgia Power customers lost power as a result of the fire, the cause of which was still under investigation Monday.
Georgia Power said a transformer caught fire within Plant McDonough’s switchyard and that there was no fire within the plant itself.
An area resident and Georgia Power contacted the county fire department shortly before midnight Sunday.
Fire department spokesman Steve Bennett said energized electrical equipment often uses flammable oils as coolant.
“The fire wasn’t huge, but it was hard to cool that oil and keep it cool,” he said. “It stayed small, it was in control early, but it took a long time to get it actually cool enough that it would stop reigniting.”
The fire was fully under control by 4:30 a.m., he added.
“These folks worked hard,” Danz said. “We, at the height of it, had 60-plus personnel on scene. We were rotating crews all the way though till 6 o' clock this morning.”
Plant McDonough sits on about 358 acres near the Chattahoochee River, according to Georgia Power. In 2012, the plant completed a transition from coal to natural gas.
