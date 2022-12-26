A fire broke out at a south Cobb apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, damaging more than a dozen units and displacing multiple residents.
According to Cobb Fire spokesperson Lt. Troy Lange, the fire occurred at 300 Riverside Parkway, the address of the 300 Riverside apartment complex, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lange said firefighters arrived on the scene "with heavy fire showing from the top floor" of the complex's building 7, and a preliminary report indicated 16 units were damaged by fire or water.
Lange said no injuries were reported from the fire, which is under investigation, and that the Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents.
Monica DeLancy, a renters' rights activist in the area, said she spoke to some of the families displaced by the fire and believes about 10 households were affected.
"They're just, right now, trying to see what type of renters' insurance they have, and hopefully tomorrow morning, when the apartment (office) opens back up...see if they can be placed in another unit," DeLancy said.
Some of the families are receiving assistance from MUST Ministries, DeLancy said, and she is helping those affected navigate resources available to them.
"It is very unfortunate that families are displaced on Christmas Day," DeLancy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.