Gov. Brian Kemp’s Judicial Nominating Commission has announced its short list of finalists for two vacant court appointments in Cobb County.
The Superior Court position was created through an expansion of the court by the Georgia General Assembly in 2020. The finalists are Julie Adams Jacobs, a deputy attorney general within Attorney General Chris Carr’s office; Ashley J. Palmer, a senior attorney in the Fulton County Attorney’s office; and Henry R. Thompson, a Cobb State Court judge.
The State Court opening, in the court’s criminal division, stems from the retirement of Judge David Darden. The finalists are Judge Eric A. Brewton of the State Court’s traffic division; Austin Gillis of Marietta-based firm Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers; and Jaret Teague Usher, division director for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Currently, the State Court has 12 judges on its bench. The Superior Court bench will have 11 judges when the new position takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
The Judicial Nominating Commission is made up of 20 attorneys from around the state, two of whom — Lance Cooper and Darrell Sutton — are based in Marietta.
Should Kemp choose to appoint Judges Thompson and/or Brewton to the vacant seats, he will also have the opportunity to fill those vacancies.
