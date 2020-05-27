Marietta voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.

If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Marietta City Council has earmarked the projected $56.5 million in collections to be spent as follows: 

Core general projects ($29,626,254.80)

Sidewalk/trail construction: $6,250,000.00

Annual street resurfacing: $13,200,000.00

Traffic system upgrades (ATMS): $2,750,000.00

Bridge rehabilitation: $500,000.00

General streets and drainage improvements: $4,000,000.00

Sign reflectivity: $225,000.00

Street marking and Reflectivity: $225,000.00

Administrative program expenses: $2,476,254.80

Mayor and council projects ($3,500,000)

Ward 1, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 2, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 3, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 4, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 5, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 6, Merrit Road trail and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 7, Blanche Drive underpass area improvement project and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Parks and facilities ($6,023,500)

City Hall renovations: $3,975,000

Kennesaw House/Marietta Museum of History renovations: $288,500

Public safety complex reroof: $260,000

Skate park and other sports facilities, joint with Cobb County: $500,000

Park improvements: $1,000,000

Public safety ($4,559,108.20)

Police department vehicles: $1,079,554

Fire department vehicles: $1,200,000

Public safety training facilities and equipment: $2,279,554

Transportation projects ($11,450,000)

Bellemeade Bridge replacement: $1,000,000

Burnt Hickory and Polk Avenue ntersection improvement: $1,500,000

Cherokee Street widening: $4,500,000

Kennesaw Avenue streetscape improvement, joint with Cobb County: $500,000

North Marietta Parkway improvements: $900,000

Neighborhood traffic study: $100,000

Roswell Street four lane improvement completion (from Lakewood Drive to Olive Street): $700,000

Roswell Street four lane improvement (from Victory Drive to Park Street): $1,500,000

Whitlock Drive and Hillcrest Drive roundabouts: $750,000

Gateway improvements: $900,000

Water system infrastructure improvements: $500,000

Tier 2 Marietta projects if additional funding becomes available

Core General Projects

Sidewalk/trail construction: $3,125,000

Annual street resurfacing: $6,600,000

Traffic System Upgrades (ATMS): $1,375,000

Bridge rehabilitation: $250,000

General streets and drainage improvements: $2,000,000

Sign reflectivity: $225,000.00

Street marking and reflectivity: $225,000.00

Mayor and council projects

Mayor, city park additions/upgrades/green space/pocket parks; transportation improvements; historical preservation sites; sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $1,000,000

Ward 1, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 2, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 3, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 4, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 5, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 6, Merrit Road trail and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Ward 7, Blanche Drive underpass area improvement project and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000

Parks and facilities

Park playground equipment replacement: $300,000

Trail resurfacing: $245,100

Tennis court renovations: $360,000

City Club Golf Course and building renovations: $2,605,000

Transportation projects

Church Street and Tower Road intersection improvement: $2,100,000

Lawrence Street east sidewalk improvement: $225,000

Lawrence Street west sidewalk improvement: $600,000

M2R East Dixie Trail: $1,100,000

M2R West Atlanta St Trail: $500,000

Polk Street Trail: $1,700,000

Rottenwood Trail Phase 1: $1,750,000

