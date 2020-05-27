Marietta voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.
If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Marietta City Council has earmarked the projected $56.5 million in collections to be spent as follows:
Core general projects ($29,626,254.80)
Sidewalk/trail construction: $6,250,000.00
Annual street resurfacing: $13,200,000.00
Traffic system upgrades (ATMS): $2,750,000.00
Bridge rehabilitation: $500,000.00
General streets and drainage improvements: $4,000,000.00
Sign reflectivity: $225,000.00
Street marking and Reflectivity: $225,000.00
Administrative program expenses: $2,476,254.80
Mayor and council projects ($3,500,000)
Ward 1, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 2, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 3, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 4, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 5, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 6, Merrit Road trail and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 7, Blanche Drive underpass area improvement project and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Parks and facilities ($6,023,500)
City Hall renovations: $3,975,000
Kennesaw House/Marietta Museum of History renovations: $288,500
Public safety complex reroof: $260,000
Skate park and other sports facilities, joint with Cobb County: $500,000
Park improvements: $1,000,000
Public safety ($4,559,108.20)
Police department vehicles: $1,079,554
Fire department vehicles: $1,200,000
Public safety training facilities and equipment: $2,279,554
Transportation projects ($11,450,000)
Bellemeade Bridge replacement: $1,000,000
Burnt Hickory and Polk Avenue ntersection improvement: $1,500,000
Cherokee Street widening: $4,500,000
Kennesaw Avenue streetscape improvement, joint with Cobb County: $500,000
North Marietta Parkway improvements: $900,000
Neighborhood traffic study: $100,000
Roswell Street four lane improvement completion (from Lakewood Drive to Olive Street): $700,000
Roswell Street four lane improvement (from Victory Drive to Park Street): $1,500,000
Whitlock Drive and Hillcrest Drive roundabouts: $750,000
Gateway improvements: $900,000
Water system infrastructure improvements: $500,000
Tier 2 Marietta projects if additional funding becomes available
Core General Projects
Sidewalk/trail construction: $3,125,000
Annual street resurfacing: $6,600,000
Traffic System Upgrades (ATMS): $1,375,000
Bridge rehabilitation: $250,000
General streets and drainage improvements: $2,000,000
Sign reflectivity: $225,000.00
Street marking and reflectivity: $225,000.00
Mayor and council projects
Mayor, city park additions/upgrades/green space/pocket parks; transportation improvements; historical preservation sites; sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $1,000,000
Ward 1, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 2, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 3, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 4, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 5, sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 6, Merrit Road trail and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Ward 7, Blanche Drive underpass area improvement project and sidewalks/streets/traffic calming improvements: $500,000
Parks and facilities
Park playground equipment replacement: $300,000
Trail resurfacing: $245,100
Tennis court renovations: $360,000
City Club Golf Course and building renovations: $2,605,000
Transportation projects
Church Street and Tower Road intersection improvement: $2,100,000
Lawrence Street east sidewalk improvement: $225,000
Lawrence Street west sidewalk improvement: $600,000
M2R East Dixie Trail: $1,100,000
M2R West Atlanta St Trail: $500,000
Polk Street Trail: $1,700,000
Rottenwood Trail Phase 1: $1,750,000
