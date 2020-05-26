♦ In November, voters will be asked to renew the county’s special purpose local option sales tax. On Tuesday, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved its list of projects to be funded should voters renew the tax for another six years. Here is the list according to the agenda item published ahead of that meeting.
Department of Transportation ($329,867,822)
♦ Resurfacing/pavement preservation and rehabilitation: $213,067,822;
♦ Replace, repair, rehabilitate deficient bridges: $13,800,000;
♦ Replacement of failed drainage systems: $10,350,000;
♦ Operational/safety improvements around schools: $4,140,000;
♦ Funds used to match outside funding sources: $25,000,000;
♦ Traffic management, traffic signal timing and planning and transportation technology and planning: $23,115,000;
♦ Replace signal and sign shops: $3,100,000;
♦ Marietta Maintenance Facility improvements: $4,600,000;
♦ Sidewalk Improvements — ADA improvements and sidewalk construction: $11,500,000;
♦ Realign intersection at Old Stilesboro and County Line roads: $2,840,000;
♦ Due West at Antioch — Intersection Improvement: $2,960,000;
♦ Post Oak Tritt Road at Holly Springs Road — Intersection Improvement: $3,910,000;
♦ Cumberland Parkway Safety Improvements (Paces Walk to Paces Ferry Road): $370,000;
♦ Church Road/Plant Atkinson at N. Church Lane — Hill cut and add turn lanes: $2,645,000;
♦ Shallowford Road at Gordy Parkway West — Intersection Improvement: $700,000;
♦ Canton Road Corridor Improvements: $2,415,000;
♦ East/West Connector Corridor Improvements: $670,000;
♦ Riverside Parkway at White Road – Add LT lanes SB and EB: $1,465,000;
♦ S Gordon Rd at Pisgah Road – Intersection Improvement: $3,220,000.
Public safety agency ($82,000,000)
♦ Police Department Headquarters (remodeling, move in and storage garage) and police training center/firing range: $18,000,000;
♦ Continued replacement of patrol vehicles: $10,000,000;
♦ New 911 center: $14,000,000;
♦ Radio equipment replacement: $16,000,000;
♦ Fire training renovation and Fire Station #12: $24,000,000.
Countywide projects ($46,000,000)
♦ Two radio towers: $7,000,000;
♦ Animal services facility: $15,000,000;
♦ Judicial technology: $18,000,000;
♦ Access control system for the Cobb County Adult Detention Center: $6,000,000
Community impact projects ($32,000,000)
♦ Parking, trails and restroom at Kemp Family Park: $1,000,000;
♦ Bridge and parking at Price Park: $1,000,000;
♦ LED Conversion and synthetic turf fields at Al Bishop Complex: $1,750,000;
♦ LED Conversion and synthetic turf fields at Lost Mountain Complex: $2,172,000;
♦ Additional parking at Big Shanty Park art station/tennis courts: $300,000;
♦ Interior and exterior renovations at Ward Recreation Center: $750,000;
♦ Cart path repair/replacements at Cobblestone Golf Course: $250,000;
♦ Project completion items at North Cobb Regional Library: $200,000;
♦ Covered walkway & portico at North Cobb Senior Center: $200,000;
♦ Art room exhaust fans at the Senior Wellness Center: $100,000;
♦ Lobby renovations at the Senior Wellness Center: $100,000;
♦ Parking lot reconfiguration at the Senior Wellness Center: $100,000;
♦ Kitchen and restroom renovations at the West Cobb Senior Center: $78,000;
♦ Tritt Property: $8,000,000;
♦ Repurpose Shaw Park (Includes Gritters Library and Northeast Cobb Community Center): $4,000,000;
♦ Ebenezer Downs: $3,000,000;
♦ Veterans Memorial: $1,000,000;
♦ Public health facility: $1,750,000;
♦ Indoor Track: $2,450,000;
♦ Osborne Recreation Center: $2,000,000;
♦ Ewing Road Sidewalk: $800,000;
♦ Schaffer Road Sidewalk: $350,000;
♦ Mable House Outdoor Restroom: $100,000;
♦ Powder Springs Park: $100,000;
♦ Bartlett Park: $100,000;
♦ Furr Park: $100,000;
♦ Henderson Park: $100,000;
♦ Heritage Park: $100,000;
♦ Hollydale Gateway Sign Replacement: $50,000.
Public Services agency ($27,850,000)
♦ Video surveillance cameras and additional improvements at several county libraries: $3,850,000;
♦ Technology, life safety and security improvements at several county parks: $750,000;
♦ Building renovations at several county parks: $4,500,000;
♦ Synthetic turf conversions of athletic fields at five county parks: $7,480,000;
♦ Electrical and lighting upgrades at several county parks: $3,430,000;
♦ Mechanical system replacement at county parks: $3,420,000;
♦ Paving in county parks: $1,000,000;
♦ Park amenities: $500,000;
♦ Site, erosion, ponds, lake and dam improvements at three county parks: $500,000;
♦ Replacement or repair of subsurface infrastructure at county parks: $1,500,000;
♦ Park and facility signage: $920,000.
Support services agency ($27,150,000)
♦ Replacement of aging foundational technology infrastructure: $6,000,000;
♦ Cyber security tools and technologies: $2,000,000;
♦ Modernizing and replacing business applications and systems: $9,000,000;
♦ Property management (equipment, roofs, exteriors/grounds/signage and interiors): $10,150,000
Municipalities — joint projects ($18,000,000)
♦ Acworth: $3,000,000;
♦ Austell: $3,000,000;
♦ Kennesaw: $3,000,000;
♦ Marietta: $3,000,000;
♦ Powder Springs: $3,000,000;
♦ Smyrna: $3,000,000
Sheriff’s Office ($4,000,000)
♦ Exterior maintenance: $4,000,000.
To see the complete list, which includes projects that will be funded should SPLOST revenues exceed projections, see the agenda packet for the Board of Commissioners May 26, 2020 meeting.
