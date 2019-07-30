Marietta motorists are being asked to avoid much of the city’s Square this evening, due to road closures for the filming of a movie.
Marietta police issued a public notice warning of the disruption Tuesday, saying motorists should avoid North Park Square westbound between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said filming would start on West Park Square Tuesday afternoon, closing all westbound lanes.
Marietta police spokesman Jared Rakestraw told the MDJ that only westbound lanes would be affected.
The movie being filmed is called “Time Capsule,” Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ.
“They will be filming at the Strand and around the Square today and tomorrow,” Bruton said. “We also have a couple of others that are filming in neighborhoods.”
IMDb lists the sci-fi romance film’s cast online, including Georgia actor Taron Germany, who has featured in “Atlanta” and “Fatal Attraction.”
Lead actress Brianna Hildebrand, from “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2,” is set to star alongside Todd Grinnell, of “Hollywoodland” and “Revenge.”
Other actors listed as appearing in “Time Capsule” include Erika Coleman, Nelson Bonilla and Mike Kaye.
The film’s initial producer, Miranda Bailey, reportedly pulled out of the project after Georgia’s controversial “heartbeat” law was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, to ban abortions after about six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy from January 2020.
“Miranda decided to not be part of the Time Capsule project a month before shooting started because she does not support the Georgia abortion bill,” the producer’s publicist said in a June statement.
“Time Capsule” is reportedly about a jaded politician and his controlling wife, whose holiday is disrupted by the arrival of his first romance just returned from a 20-year space voyage and still young in appearance, according to film industry articles.
