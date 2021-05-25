Early voting in the June 15 special election to replace state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, began Monday.
According to figures on the Cobb elections department's website, 75 people voted Monday. Among those who voted Monday, 51 voted at the county's elections headquarters on Whitlock Ave., and 24 voted at the North Cobb regional library.
The website includes a webpage that estimates the wait time at early voting locations. Tuesday afternoon, the estimated wait time at both locations was zero minutes.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only 77 absentee ballots had been issued.
Reeves resigned from his post last month to take a job with the Georgia Institute of Technology. The district he used to represent encompasses parts of Marietta and Kennesaw.
Running to replace him are two Republicans: Devan Seabaugh, vice president of administration for Metro Atlanta Ambulance, and former Kennesaw Councilman David Blinkhorn; two Democrats: Marietta attorney Sam Hensley Jr. and Priscilla Smith, who lost to Reeves in the last election; and Libertarian Chris Neill.
Early voting locations will be open for three weeks. Hours for both locations are as follows:
♦ May 24-28: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
♦ June 1-4: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
♦ June 5-6: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
♦ June 7-11: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Early voting locations will be closed Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), and Monday, June 14. On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling location. To check your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said she recommends voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot request their ballot by June 9. Ballots can be returned in-person to an early voting location or mailed in, but must be received by Election Day.
