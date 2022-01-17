After black ice warnings were issued Sunday night, Monday saw traffic on Cobb roadways quickly return to normal.
The Cobb County Department of Transportation said around 8:30 a.m. Monday that all county roads were clear and passable, assuaging fears that wintry precipitation would freeze and cause hazardous conditions.
Most parts of the county received less than an inch of snow, the county said.
The only hazardous road conditions were reported Saturday, in far northeast Cobb, due to snow on the road that had developed into slush, per the county. Cobb DOT crews treated county roads before and during the snowfall, and Georgia Department of Transportation crews did the same for state roads.
The Georgia DOT's 511 service did not show any major traffic incidents in Cobb on Monday morning. A crash on Interstate 75 South north of Chastain Road did cause closures Monday afternoon, but there was no indication it was weather-related.
Northwest corridor interstate express lanes were closed during the winter storm but reopened Monday afternoon.
Temperatures across the county stayed above freezing throughout the day Monday.
As of Monday evening, Georgia Power’s outage map still showed a few scattered outages in Cobb, affecting a handful of customers.
The National Weather Service said there was some chance of more wintry precipitation in Cobb Thursday night through Friday night, however, it is too far out to project the forecast with much certainty.
