A month-long countywide fundraiser to help Cobb’s most vulnerable residents over the holiday season is kicking-off in Marietta Square this weekend.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff is happening 11 a.m. to midday Saturday on the Glover Park main stage, complete with carolers, the Lithia Springs Marine Corps Junior ROTC, a brass band and local dignitaries.
It’s all to mark the beginning of the organization’s red kettle fundraising campaign to collect money for its social services programs.
Nichole Owens, communications director for the Salvation Army Metro Atlanta Area Command, said the Cobb and Douglas County branch of the organization raised $22,507 through red kettle donations in 2018.
This year the Cobb/Douglas corps aims to raise $338,000, Owens said.
The eight different Salvation Army church and community center (corps) locations in metro Atlanta, of which the Cobb/Douglas branch is one, collectively had a goal of raising $2.5 million through the fundraiser last year, she said.
Salvation Army red kettles, into which people can donate cash, will be at 35 different retail locations throughout the Cobb and Douglas counties in this year’s fundraiser between Nov. 23 and Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.
That’s when shoppers will be able to hear the bells ringing as volunteers collect money.
“It’s our official kick-off to the Christmas season, Owens said. “Bell ringing is a Salvation Army tradition that happens all over the world.”
The Salvation Army has partnerships with Kroger, Walmart and Hobby Lobby so look out for red kettles in those shops in particular.
All the money donated in Cobb will be spent on programs in Cobb, Owens said.
