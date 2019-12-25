MARIETTA — While the holidays are a happy time for many, they can be especially difficult for recovering addicts and those who have lost loved ones, according to staff at The Zone, a Marietta support center that kept its doors open for around 36 hours over Christmas.
With sponsorship from Cobb businesses and organizations as well as individuals in the community, The Zone staff and volunteers were able to offer free fun, food and fellowship in a safe environment for those struggling through the festive season.
“At the holidays, that’s when people like to get together and drink or do drugs, so it’s very important to have a place like this where it’s safe and everybody is sober,” The Zone hostess Brenda Evans told the MDJ.
Evans said she’s been working at the center almost a year, having received help there for her own problems.
This year was her first serving Christmas meals to visitors at the Fairground Street facility, she said.
“It’s been really, really good,” Evans said around 1 p.m. Wednesday, by which time about 150 people had been served. “We had a lot of people come through yesterday, and it’s been steady ever since I got here at 9 a.m. this morning.”
Seemingly endless catering trays filled with traditional treats kept Evans busy in the kitchen as she made sure visitors were offered turkey, ham, shrimp, a variety of vegetables, side dishes, desserts and more.
“It’s not just for people in recovery,” Evans said. “But also for people who have no family members, who’ve lost loved ones, who’re going through depression, who’re homeless and have no place to go. This organization does a whole lot so we’re very grateful for it.”
The center was open and serving free festive meals from 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Superior Plumbing supplied the turkeys for The Zone’s Christmas feast, while other food was donated through Piedmont Church, peer support specialist and addiction counselor Jennifer Greene said.
The Cobb EMC utility company was also a major sponsor, Greene said as she sorted through donated items to give visitors, including winter socks, hats and gloves, toiletries and snacks.
“People all over the community have been donating and providing things for gifts for Christmas,” she said. “This is our fourth year of doing this and we’ve received huge support.”
