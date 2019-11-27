A woman was hit by a garbage truck while walking on a pedestrian crossing outside an apartment complex in southeast Cobb on Wednesday morning, police say.
Diana Ramone, of Marietta, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
The garbage truck driver, 45-year-old Lithia Springs resident Charles Strong, was not injured, Melton said.
The incident happened at the entrance to the Sedona Falls Apartments complex on Waterfall Village Drive, off Terrell Mill Road, just before 7 a.m., police said.
Ramone was walking west on the northern sidewalk of Terrell Mill Road and was crossing the entrance to the apartment complex on a crosswalk when she was hit by Strong’s blue garbage truck as it turned left into the complex from Terrell Mill Road eastbound, per investigators.
The truck is owned by American Disposal Services, Melton said, which has an Acworth office.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
