A 57-year-old Roswell woman was thrown off her Harley Davidson motorcycle and into a guardrail when she failed to take a sharp left curve on Lower Roswell Road, Cobb police say.
Carolyn Keelaghan was transported by ambulance to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta following the crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
Keelaghan was riding the Harley north on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, approaching the left curve before the road turns into Timber Ridge Road, at the Willeo Road intersection, Melton said.
“As the motorcyclist attempted to negotiate a sharp curve to the left, she failed to maintain her lane and the motorcycle collided with the eastern concrete curb,” Melton said. “The motorcycle overturned on the sidewalk and the operator was ejected into the guardrail.”
Keelaghan’s injuries were not suspected to be life threatening, police said.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
