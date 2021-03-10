EDITOR’S NOTE: In celebration of Women’s History Month in March, the MDJ is sharing the stories of some of the women who made their marks on Cobb County and beyond.
The building at the corner of Church and Lemon streets in downtown Marietta has long held mystery to those strolling through Marietta Square. The space, which is now home of K. Mike Whittle Designs Inc. florist, almost looks like an octagon sprouting arms.
But its design is no mystery to many in Marietta. Before it was filled with the smells of roses and lilies, it was filled with the smells of old, historic books, thanks to Sarah Freeman Clarke.
Clarke (1808-1896) was a Renaissance woman of sorts who was born in Boston but eventually made Marietta her home and final resting place. At a time when most women rarely left home or were able to explore their talents, Clarke was a landscape painter, author, traveler, student of Dante, feminist and founder of the first town library in Marietta.
As many Renaissance women do, Clarke surrounded herself with important and influential people. She was friends with Ralph Waldo Emerson and Margaret Fuller, taking part in Fuller’s series of “Conversations,” held in Elizabeth Peabody’s West Street bookstore in Boston from 1839 to 1844.
The meetings and conversations were used to encourage the women in Fuller’s circle and broaden their thinking while providing each other with advice and inspiration and allowing them to see that their lives could be so much more than what women were told they could be. Suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton later argued that the Conversations were a landmark in “the vindication of woman’s right to think.” The society of women discussed everything from the arts to education to women.
Clarke even traveled with Fuller and Clarke’s brother, Unitarian minister James Freeman Clarke, to the Great Lakes. The trip inspired Clarke to write and illustrate a book based on the trip titled “Summer on the Lakes in 1843.”
Like Fuller, Clarke was also heavily involved and invested in the Transcendentalist Movement. Its core belief was in the inherent goodness of people and nature, but that society and its institutions have corrupted the purity of the individual. Clarke and other Transcendentalists believed that people are at their best when they are truly independent and believed that heaven came in divine experiences in every day life rather than a single, distant place.
In 1879, facing family issues and seeking a milder climate than that of Boston, Clarke and her family settled in Marietta and built a home a few blocks west of downtown Marietta. It was then that she used her years of travel and study for further good, becoming known as the woman in town with all of the books. She created a busy hobby for herself in book lending, letting friends, family and neighbors in on the history and information only contained in books at the time. In 1882, she made her hobby more formal, opening up the collection one day a week to the public and creating a catalog.
In 1890, after years of lending, Clarke wrote to the president of the Marietta Library Association and suggested merging her collection with that of the association to create a permanent library.
A successful fundraiser allowed them to purchase a lot, and Clarke was actively involved in planning the design of the interesting structure (which has since been expanded, but its core structure remains). The library opened in October 1893 and an article in the Marietta Daily Journal stated that she had contributed more than 2,000 books to the library. The building cost $2,000 and Clarke called on her friends to help with donations, including writer and physician Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., father of the Supreme Court justice.
In 2012, a historic marker was installed in front of the original library, which is still owned by the city of Marietta. In 1927, a south wing was added to the original octagonal building. A rear addition was constructed in 1938 and a south wing in 1945.
At the end of the 1950s, the library moved from the building on Church Street to the old U.S. Post Office on Atlanta Street, which now houses the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.
Never one to sleep on her ambitions, Clarke was known for receiving many visitors and stayed involved in the future state of society, becoming involved in presidential politics and education issues until her death on November 17, 1896, at the family home. She was buried at the St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta along with her brother, Mr. Samuel C. Clarke. Though old and worn with time, her grave marker — and legacy — remain.
