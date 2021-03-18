Before there was Danica Patrick, there was Regina Rambo Benson, racing her way across Georgia during a time when very few people knew how to drive — and very few women were allowed to even try.
Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Benson grew up in Marietta, graduating from Wesleyan College with degrees in art and drama. Upon returning home, she married Dr. Warren E. Benson of Marietta.
According to her obituary, Benson was the first to win "Queen of Georgia" at a local harvest festival, an honor which came with a brand new Columbia automobile priced just over $2,700. In 1910, Benson put her driving (and auto mechanic) skills to use when she became the first woman to drive 1,000 miles across the state of Georgia and served as her own mechanic the entire trip.
She was the only woman to take part in the Atlanta Constitution’s Good Roads Tour across the state for the 1,000-mile trip. There were not many cars in the world at the time — there were not many drivers in the world — and the vast majority of those who could drive were men.
She was accompanied by Mrs. Joseph Brown, wife of the then governor of Georgia; Mrs. S.D. Rambo, her mother; and Lucy Ellis of Oakland. The tour included such points as Albany, Valdosta, Waycross, Savannah and Athens and ended in Atlanta.
Navigating an open-air car in Georgia's red clay could be a dusty affair. For most of the trip, she wore a hat that was tied on tightly with a scarf, goggles over her eyes and a full-length duster covering her. She, like her friends riding along with her, were fortunate if they were even fairly clean when they took all of their clothes and gear off.
But this was not the first glass ceiling Benson would break. In 1932, just 12 years after women procured the right to vote, Benson became the first woman in Georgia to run for Congress. In order for her name to appear on the ballot, Benson was required to pay $1,200 for a Democrat registration fee, a great deal of money at the time. Instead of paying it, she ran as an Independent Democrat, with a platform that she would let people vote on whether prohibition laws should remain in place. As lore goes, it wasn't so much that she was a drinker but that she loved to put her performing arts talents to use by visiting saloons and singing and dancing.
Garnering 900 votes, she did not win the race. Her efforts did, however, make a significant change to the political system as she was able to get the high registration fee reduced to a little more than $100 so that the wealthy were not the only available candidates.
Never one to sleep on her strengths, Benson served as president for at least 10 organizations in Marietta during her lifetime. Although it was still some time before she could step foot back in a saloon, Benson carried her artistic talents into leadership roles as the head of the Marietta Theatre Guild and the Community Players group, as well as the choir director for many local churches.
Benson died in 1969 at the age of 82 and her gravesite is in the Marietta City Cemetery.
