A convicted felon bagged himself four fresh criminal charges while hunting illegally in Mableton with a semi-automatic style rifle, Cobb police say.
Dennis Edward Reece Jr., 42, of Smyrna, was arrested by officers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources near the intersection of Fontaine Road and Collins Lake Drive in Mableton just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, according to his jail record.
Police said Reece had an "AR-style .22 calibre rifle with an attached homemade suppressor" when he was found on the “closed Cobb County property" he did not have permission to be on.
The gun was about 25 yards from where Reece was located “while hunting illegally,” his arrest warrant states. “Ammunition from the chamber and magazine of the rifle matched ammunition located in the suspect’s vehicle as well as in his jacket pocket.”
Reece had also used bait to lure game, which amounted to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful enticement, police said.
“The suspect was located approximately 25 yards from said bait while exiting the area,” Reece’s warrant states.
Police said because Reece was convicted of a drug felony in 2005, he committed another felony by possessing a gun.
His jail record shows he now faces two felonies of possessing a dangerous weapon and possessing a gun as a felon, as well as two misdemeanor counts of hunting without permission and unlawfully enticing game.
Reece was booked into the Cobb jail after his arrest on Oct. 20 and was released from custody just over four hours later on an $8,000 bond, records show.
