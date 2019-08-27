The 33rd annual Art in the Park is this Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the historic Marietta Square. The juried event is Cobb County’s only fine arts festival. GO!
“The focus of Art in the Park is on the 175 artists,” said Carolyn Morris, director of Art in the Park. “The uniqueness is that it is a fine arts festival and that it features some of the best in the country. It is a juried show, which means the artists submit their art photos digitally. We have a team that reviews the artwork. We make sure that we have the best quality and the best mix of art that is available.”
A variety of fine art will be available for sale, like jewelry, wood, metal, a variety of paintings, multi-media, photography, ceramics, pottery and more. Price ranges for the artwork vary.
“We will have plenty of artists that are local and Georgia homegrown, but they are literally from all over the country,” Morris said.
In addition to the 175 fine artists, the festival will also feature Chalk Spot, a street chalk art display for aspiring artists young and old; Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive ‘make and take’ area; and Food Truck Row, for those wanting to grab a bite to eat on the go. The local restaurants will also offer indoor and patio style dining. There are unique shops, boutiques, museums, galleries are all within walking distance to the festival.
“I feel the most important thing is the 175 artists. However, some people just come out and bring their kids to participate in the kid’s art. There are eight stations that are free of charge. Some have paint involved. Some have glue stickers and community-wide activities,” Morris said.
Chalk Spot will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from Chalk Spot will benefit the Marietta High School Visual Arts Department.
“We’ve been working with (MHS Visual Arts Department) for about four years and making a donation to them. They’ve been making some huge changes. We provide cash prizes to their students. There is also a permanent display in the lobby of their fine arts center as a result of these donations,” Morris said.
Art in the Park is a community tradition as well as a tradition for the artists. “Some of the artists have been with me since the beginning of Art in the Park. They love the environment and the community support. It really is a community event and Labor Day tradition,” Morris said.
Art in the Park was named one of the nation’s top 100 art festivals by Sunshine Artist Magazine and a top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society. “This (recognition) brings the best of the best artists. They know you’re not going to be named one of those without having a fabulous festival,” Morris said.
The festival will be at 50 N. Park Square. The festival admission is free. To learn more, visit artparkmarietta.com.
