Cobb residents whose homes were damaged during flooding last month will be able to apply for federal loans, after the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a "disaster declaration" for the county.
SBA officials will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center Saturday at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center. The center will remain open through Oct. 28. Representatives will be available there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A storm in early September dropped more than five inches of rain in parts of Cobb, "causing flood damage to homes, businesses, and apartments in areas that have rarely been impacted by flooding," the county said in a news release Thursday.
Those affected can apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses, according to the county.
Ultimately, more than 250 reports of building damage were submitted to Cobb Emergency Management.
"Many who reported flood damage had never experienced such a disaster before,” Cassie Mazloom, Cobb Emergency Management Director, said in the news release. “After our survey teams found the impacted area was much larger than expected, we ramped up an online reporting tool that allowed residents to report building damage. We hope this declaration will allow many of these victims to get assistance to complete repairs."
