Cobb residents whose homes were damaged during flooding last month will be able to apply for federal loans, after the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a “disaster declaration” for the county.
SBA officials will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center Saturday at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center. The center will remain open through Oct. 28. Representatives will be available there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The announcement came after weeks of inspections by county, state and federal officials, who tallied some 250 reports of damage after a late-night storm dropped more than five inches of rain on Marietta and east Cobb.
Nearly 100 residents of those areas were among the first to hear about the declaration during a virtual town hall led by Commissioner Jerica Richardson Thursday night.
“What that will do is give us the opportunity to provide loans to those properties and residents that have damage,” Cobb Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom said.
Per an SBA fact sheet, homeowners will be able to take loans of up to $200,000 for damage to their home or real estate, and up to $40,000 for damage to personal property, with interest rates ranging from 1.5% to 3.1%. Additional loans are available for businesses.
Both the county and residents had been hoping for more significant aid in the form of a FEMA disaster declaration, which would have opened up a much broader array of relief channels. Mazloom, however, said the Sept. 7 flooding hadn’t been widespread enough to qualify.
“It’s not a FEMA declaration to where the money will come freely, but it is a low interest loan that will be available,” she said.
Attendees were less than elated by the news.
‘It’s outside of the county’s scope’“A loan is not relief,” one resident wrote in the chat. Added Hill Wright, who asked the Board of Commissioners this week to step up the county’s response, “there is no help now … that is what is becoming clear.”
As Richardson said numerous times, the disaster has exposed a “gap” in the aid available to residents.
“Unfortunately … homeowners are kind of left holding the bag when these situations happen,” she said.
“That’s what poses the challenge,” Richardson told the MDJ afterward. “It’s too small for the state, and too large — it’s outside of the county’s scope.”
That problem was illustrated throughout the town hall as residents lobbed questions. Their homes and property are severely damaged. Dead fish are rotting in drainage ditches. In some cases, they believe the flooding had been exacerbated by failed stormwater infrastructure, but there is conflicting documentation as to whether they or the county are responsible. What recourse, they demanded to know, did they have?
A ‘500-year storm event’ Options are limited, said Judy Jones, of Stormwater Management. The department’s $6 million budget rarely allows it to proactively inspect drainage systems. Residents can ask for inspectors to look at this pipe or that culvert, but if real estate records don’t show it as county-owned, the county can’t help.
Based on the data so far, Jones said, the flooding is “in excess of a 500-year storm event in some areas” (that metric refers to a 1-in-500 chance of such a flood happening in a given year). Cobb’s development and stormwater standards typically account for 100-year events (in other words, a 1% chance per year of such a flood).
Richardson said after the meeting that given the increasing intensity and frequency of such storms, it might be time to take a look at changing those standards.
“Regardless of how individuals may feel about climate change … we know that we’re seeing increased incidences of fires, severe thunderstorms, etc., and our infrastructure isn’t necessarily designed that way,” she said. “We have to come around the idea that maybe the 100-year statistic might not be viable anymore.”
Though she didn’t specify what options are still on the table, Richardson said she’s reaching out to federal representatives to explore other avenues for relief.
“It’s the beginning of the conversation at this point. We don’t have — there isn’t a solution that is going to put someone at ease, and it hasn’t been solved yet,” she said.
