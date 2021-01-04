Byung J. Pak, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, announced his immediate resignation Monday without explanation. He was nominated to the post in 2017 by President Donald Trump.
The Northern District of Georgia is made up of 46 counties, and has offices in Atlanta, Rome, Gainesville and Newnan.
“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," Pak said in a prepared statement. "I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department."
Born in Seoul, South Korea, Pak immigrated to the United States when he was nine years old, according to the news release announcing his resignation. Called to public service after the terror attacks on 9/11, he served for six years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and, from 2011 to 2017, as a state representative.
