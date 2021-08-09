ATLANTA - A professor at Georgia State University has received federal grants to study two coronaviruses, the school announced Monday.
Christopher Basler, director of Georgia State’s Center for Microbial Pathogenesis, will use a $387,534 grant to focus on Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and a $429,000 grant to study SARS-coV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
MERS has a much higher case fatality rate than SARS-coV-2. However, MERS also spreads less easily between infected and uninfected people.
“The goal of the MERS coronavirus study is to understand how the virus defeats the body’s innate immune response that is designed to provide rapid protection from viral infections,” Basler said. “The findings of this work should help explain why this virus is so deadly.”
The second study Basler will undertake seeks to understand how SARS-coV-2 relies on fats within an infected cell to grow and spread. The hope is that understanding what features of the cell the virus relies on will provide insight into how the virus causes disease and suggest new treatment strategies.
Early data from the study indicates the virus relies on cellular pathways that are also of interest to drug makers trying to treat cancer, diabetes and obesity.
Both grants are being underwritten by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.