Victims of crime in Cobb County are set to benefit from $5,000 in federal funding being used by Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes to mark the annual Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Holmes’ office issued a news release Monday explaining local activities for the week, beginning April 19, will be “moved online” this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Material to be made available for Cobb crime victims and other residents by the DA’s office will include videos with information about locally based resources for crime victims and self-defense tactics to avoid becoming a victim.
Different ways in which Cobb residents can support victims of crime will also be highlighted during the week, via the DA’s office.
“The first video is planned for release on April 19, to kick off the annual Crime Victims’ Rights Week,” the office stated.
It received $5,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime, to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services throughout the annual week.
Kimberly McCoy, director of the victim witness unit in the Cobb DA’s office, said members of the community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims “by joining our 2020 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis.”
The theme for 2020 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, and Inspire Hope.”
Cobb was one of 109 funding recipients for 2020, out of 262 applicants.
For more information, contact the victim witness unit in the Cobb DA’s office on 770-528-3047 or visit the office’s website cobbda.com.
