An FBI-led investigation that led to 11 victims of sex trafficking being rescued statewide also resulted in the arrest of three men in Smyrna who now face pimping charges, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
As reported by the MDJ on Monday, Smyrna Police late last month charged 33-year-old Stephen Cole Braddy of Athens, 41-year-old Andretti Lamar Scott of Jonesboro and 41-year-old Christopher Trevor Branham of West Columbia, South Carolina, of pimping several women. Their arrests came following an operation at The Hyatt Place off Spring Hill Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard.
On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced the FBI-led recovery or identification of 103 child victims and the arrest of 67 sex traffickers in an effort executed in July dubbed “Operation Independence Day,” which prioritized locating and rescuing missing minors at risk for sexual exploitation and arresting the traffickers exploiting them.
In Georgia, the operation resulted in the recovery of seven child victims and four adult victims, along with the arrest of three pimps or traffickers.
“It’s fair to say that the people that we arrested were part of that program,” Sgt. Louis Defense, spokesperson for Smyrna Police, told the MDJ Wednesday. “The people that we took into custody the other day, those were a result of that program that we work with annually.”
Defense and other agency spokespeople did not immediately specify whether the sex trafficking victims were located in Cobb or elsewhere.
Warrants made available from Cobb Magistrate Court late last week and jail reports showed that six women with ages ranging from 20 to 37 were also arrested in the sting at The Hyatt Place.
“If someone is charged with a crime, they would not be a victim,” said Kevin Rowson, public affairs specialist for FBI Atlanta.
Operation Independence Day relied on 86 FBI-led Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces, which leveraged the resources and intelligence of other federal, state, local and tribal partners. It was executed through 161 operations conducted nationwide, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Overall, more than 400 agencies participate in these task forces, according to the FBI, with Smyrna, Cobb and Marietta Police among the agencies taking part in Georgia.
“These things that we do, it’s a cooperative effort with the FBI,” Defense said. “We do this periodically throughout the year.”
When asked how Cobb Police was involved, spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Delk said the department had “served in an assistance capacity with Smyrna PD with their operation.”
Marietta Police’s involvement in the operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals on pandering charges within the city limits, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the department’s spokesperson.
