The county's governing board may open the door to modest development in a semi-rural swath of west Cobb at their zoning meeting Tuesday morning.
Warren and Rebekah Resh are seeking the Board of Commissioners' approval to rezone seven acres they own off Casteel Road, just north of Lovinggood Middle School, and subdivide it into three lots.
Area families, however, are vehemently opposed to any change.
Twenty years ago, five of them banded together to preserve their area’s semi-rural nature, pooling their money to buy the land and pay a developer to go away. Two of the five families have since sold their stake in the land. But the three that remain — and some who have since moved to the area — say that rezoning the Reshes’ land will set a precedent of development in their community and eventually render it unrecognizable.
The Reshes' land adjoins the 25-some acres the five families purchased in 1999.
At a zoning hearing in December, the Board of Commissioners gave the Reshes and their neighbors two months to settle their differences.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill suggested rezoning the land "rural residential" which, she said, falls between the land’s current status and that sought by Resh. But east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott and Chairman Mike Boyce made a motion to give the parties more time to reach a deal on their own.
“If there is no compromise in two months, then I’m going to default to what Gambrill wants to do,” Boyce said. Ott agreed.
“Just because we’re holding it, it does not mean that come February that Commissioner Gambrill’s motion will not be what passes,” Ott said. “I think Commissioner Gambrill’s motion is a reasonable compromise. I just think there is one more opportunity to see if there is any other compromises.”
Since then the Reshes have agreed to the zoning of rural residential — more restrictive than what they had initially asked for, but less so than the land's current designation.
Rebekah Resh's father, Lindsey Tippins, represented her at a Planning Commission hearing in early December.
"I made as many concessions as I can make," Tippins said Monday. But "they just said we don’t wanna change (the current zoning)."
Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb, said his daughter's family outgrew the house on their land, had to move, and were trying to sell it out of financial necessity.
“I appreciate open land,” Tippins said at the hearing. But the neighbors’ request to keep the land zoned such that there have to be two acres per residence, he said, was “unreasonable by today’s development standards.”
At the time, Diane Quammen, another veteran of the first fight over the area, said Resh and Tippins have not made a good-faith effort to sell the house and are charging more for the land than it’s worth.
When asked in December whether he had had the land appraised, Tippins said, “I know what land’s going for out there.”
