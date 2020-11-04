The fate of Cobb’s 21-member legislative delegation remained uncertain the day after Election Day with 700 absentee votes and a number of provisional ballots yet to be counted.
In the delegation’s tightest race, Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, was holding his seat with 14,832 votes as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, or 51.17%, over Democrat Kyle Rinaudo, who had 14,156 votes.
In another competitive race, state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, received 15,438 votes or 51.3%, over Democrat Luisa Wakeman’s 14,658.
Cooper declared victory on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
“We are very proud of our honest and successful campaign — this victory would not have been possible without the support of Georgians like YOU,” she said. “I’m grateful for every individual who volunteered to spread our message and to every voter who cast a ballot in this year’s General Election. I look forward to continuing in service for our great district in the State House.”
Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, had a lead over his Democratic challenger, Connie Di Cicco, with 16,424 votes, or 52.5% of the vote by the MDJ’s deadline. Di Cicco had 14,858 votes.
Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, was holding a lead with 15,130 votes, or 53.44%. Her Republican challenger, Rose Wing, had 13,183 votes. Williams said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning she was “confident” in a victory.
“It is an honor to be re-elected to serve the people of House District 37,” she said, thanking volunteers and donors, as well as Wing for running an “honorable” race. “I look forward to continuing the fight for all my constituents. We are in this together!”
Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, was easily leading with 18,645 total votes, or 55.26%. His Democratic opponent, Sara Tindall Ghazal, had 15,096.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, saw 61,169 votes, or 56.45%, compared to Democratic challenger Christine Triebsch’s 47,182.
Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, beat his Democratic challenger Priscilla Smith with 16,437 votes or 56.67%. Smith had 12,569 votes.
Reeves declared victory Wednesday morning on social media, saying he was “proud of the results” and he and his team had worked hard after his seat was identified as one targeted by Democrats to flip.
“Getting on the ground and talking to your constituents keeps you in touch with them. And for having to fight to hold the seat, I will (be) a better servant to the people I represent,” Reeves said in a Facebook post.
Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, had no trouble defending his seat with 58,768 votes, or 57.68% to Democratic challenger Vanessa Parker’s 43,127.
Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, was leading with 19,647 votes, or 58.08%, compared to Republican challenger Taryn Bowman with 14,180 votes.
Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, had a large margin over her opponent with 57,761 votes, or 61.19%, compared to Republican challenger Harrison Lance, who had 36,637 votes.
Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, was leading with 21,332 votes, or 61.94%. Democratic challenger Caroline Holko had 13,108 votes.
Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, had a lead with 24,021 votes, or 65.5%. Democratic challenger James Ryner had 12,651.
Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, had 66,227 votes, 73.21% of the votes in his district. Democratic challenger Travis Johnson had 28,101 votes.
Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, was leading with 14,261 votes, or 71.6%. Republican challenger Stephen George had 5,656.
Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, had an overwhelming lead with 19,664 votes, or 82.36% of the vote, compared to Republican challenger Jim Hickey, who had 4,211.
The following candidates won their seats without opposition, with numbers as of Wednesday morning:
♦ Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta had 63,233 votes.
♦ Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, had 74,345 votes.
♦ Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, had 23,872 votes.
♦ Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, had 16,338 votes.
♦ Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, had 22,918 votes.
♦ As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, had 22,792 votes.
Results do not include all absentee ballots, provisional ballots and overseas ballots postmarked by Election Day. The Cobb Board of Elections is expected to certify official results on Nov. 13.
