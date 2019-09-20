A fatal wreck, which blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 in south Cobb on Friday morning, is under investigation, Cobb County police say.
Sgt. Wayne Delk told the MDJ one person died in the crash but he had yet to receive information about whether anyone else was injured.
"It appears some debris struck the first vehicle and started the crash," he said.
The Cobb police department tweeted about the crash at 10:40 a.m. Friday, warning motorists of the associated traffic disruption.
“All lanes blocked I-20 eastbound at Six Flags to Fulton Industrial,” Cobb police tweeted, adding that the road would likely remain closed for at least an hour. “Right shoulder being used as only lane.”
The crash reportedly occurred just east of Riverside Parkway, near Six Flags Over Georgia.
