An Acworth man is dead and a teenager is in the hospital following a crash on Cobb Parkway Sunday night, police say.
Michael Morton, 48, of Acworth, died at the scene, just north of Cedarcrest Road, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
Donovan Morton, 17, of Acworth was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
“According to witnesses, Mr. Morton may have been racing another vehicle described as a red Ford Mustang,” Melton said in reference to Michael Morton, who was driving a white Chevrolet south on Cobb Parkway when it crashed just before 6 p.m.
“For reasons unknown, the driver made a hard brake application. The Chevrolet skidded in a southerly direction and rotated in a clockwise direction as it left the western edge of the roadway,” Melton said, adding that the Chevrolet then collided with a tree and caught fire.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
