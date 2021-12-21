The Georgia Department of Public Health urged caution over the holidays Tuesday as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout the country.
Omicron, the department said, is spreading faster than any previous variant of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have estimated omicron now accounts for more than 73% of new cases.
“Given the rapid transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the current proportion of Omicron in Georgia is likely similar to that of the national estimate, and presumably will account for all new COVID cases in the state in the coming weeks,” the department said in a news release.
Cobb County’s transmission rate is at 348 cases per 100,000 people, Dr. Janet Memark, the county’s top public health official, said in a message to residents. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered high transmission.
“Hospitalizations have continued to rise over the last month. We are not at levels like our first two large surges, but we do see steady increases, and the hospitals remain busy. Reports are that the majority of folks hospitalized continue to be unvaccinated,” wrote Memark, the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Memark later added, “This is not easy to do during the holidays, but we hope that this will pass quickly, and we don’t have too many seriously sick.”
The Georgia DPH urged people to get their vaccines and booster shots if they haven’t already done so. It also urged wearing masks in public, social distancing with people from other households, avoiding crowded places, washing hands, not attending or hosting gatherings if sick, following CDC recommendations for holiday travel and getting tested if you have symptoms or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The county recorded two deaths and saw almost 400 new cases Tuesday. In the first week of December, the county was seeing 70-80 cases per day.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|12/21/21
|Change
|Cases
|89,941
|+389
|Hospitalizations
|4,342
|+0
|Deaths
|1,337
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|12/21/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,317,209
|+3,680
|Hospitalizations
|92,054
|+173
|Deaths
|26,144
|+24
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
