CUMBERLAND — Thousands of creatively-dressed anime fans swarmed the Renaissance Waverly Hotel over the weekend as the Anime Weekend Atlanta (AWA) returned from a pandemic-necessary hiatus in 2020.

It was a 4-day celebration of Japanese culture, animation and comic books with a dash of general pop-culture, and is the largest anime convention in the Southeast. The convention offered concerts, costume contests, dances, fashion shows, a formal ball, game shows, karaoke, panels, video gaming, and workshops.

This year’s attendance topped 20,000, organizers said.

Holly Moore, 30, a Florida-based sculptor, created her own “Tangy” costume portraying a character from the popular Japanese Animal Crossing television series.

“I was into cosplay as a high school student and then moved onto anime. I get to meet lots of interesting people at these conventions. You know you have something in common immediately when you see their costumes,” she said.

Fans of modern anime appreciate the unique look and feel of the Japanese-based anime art style, with bright graphics, flamboyant fashions and deep storylines, she said. Anime began gaining popularity in the early 1990s and has since become an international phenomenon, with dozens of conventions in cities worldwide. Unlike American-produced cartoons which are produced primarily for children, Japanese anime is created for every age group, including adults, organizers said.

