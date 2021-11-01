An anime fan photographs “Mugman” and “King Dice” characters at the Anime Weekend Atlanta celebration of Japanese culture of animation, video games and pop-culture at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel Sunday. AWA is the largest anime convention in the Southeast, with over 35,000 attendees in 2019.
Markita Vega gets a hug from husband Kaleb, dressed as Sakuragi character, as they ride up glassed elevator at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly hotel during Anime Weekend Atlanta convention. AWA is the largest anime convention in the Southeast, with over 35,000 attendees in 2019.
Jacob Smith, 27, from North Carolina, watches the convention crowd at the Anime Weekend Atlanta at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly hotel Sunday. His fascination with anime and Japanese pop-culture began when he was 16. AWA is the largest anime convention in the Southeast, with over 35,000 attendees in 2019.
Anime followers portraying characters from the Japanese Aizawa series pose for photographs in the lobby of Renaissance Waverly Hotel Sunday on the final day of Anime Weekend Atlanta convention, celebrating Japanese pop culture. AWA is the largest anime convention in the Southeast, with over 35,000 attendees in 2019.
Holly Moore, 30, from St. Petersburg, Florida, dressed as “Tangy” from the Japanese Animal Crossing television series, rests on floor of Anime Weekend Atlanta convention at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel Sunday. AWA is the largest anime convention in the Southeast, with over 35,000 attendees in 2019.
Justis Jones, 35, from Jacksonville, Alabama, flaps his wings as character “Hawks” from the Japanese Anime series Hero Academia at the Anime Weekend Atlanta convention at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly hotel Sunday. AWA is the largest anime convention in the Southeast, with over 35,000 attendees in 2019.
CUMBERLAND — Thousands of creatively-dressed anime fans swarmed the Renaissance Waverly Hotel over the weekend as the Anime Weekend Atlanta (AWA) returned from a pandemic-necessary hiatus in 2020.
It was a 4-day celebration of Japanese culture, animation and comic books with a dash of general pop-culture, and is the largest anime convention in the Southeast. The convention offered concerts, costume contests, dances, fashion shows, a formal ball, game shows, karaoke, panels, video gaming, and workshops.
This year’s attendance topped 20,000, organizers said.
Holly Moore, 30, a Florida-based sculptor, created her own “Tangy” costume portraying a character from the popular Japanese Animal Crossing television series.
“I was into cosplay as a high school student and then moved onto anime. I get to meet lots of interesting people at these conventions. You know you have something in common immediately when you see their costumes,” she said.
Fans of modern anime appreciate the unique look and feel of the Japanese-based anime art style, with bright graphics, flamboyant fashions and deep storylines, she said. Anime began gaining popularity in the early 1990s and has since become an international phenomenon, with dozens of conventions in cities worldwide. Unlike American-produced cartoons which are produced primarily for children, Japanese anime is created for every age group, including adults, organizers said.
