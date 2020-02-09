MARIETTA — Atlanta has another winning sports team.
Rugby ATL played its first regular-season match at home Sunday at Life University, rallying after a slow first half to defeat the Utah Warriors 28-19.
Rugby has some traits similar to American football, but there are several differences. For one, rugby players do not wear pads or helmets. And football fans watching their first rugby match may be struck at the game’s pace — unlike in football, the field is not reset after each play, so the action continues even after big tackles.
Because of those differences, the sport has a reputation as a rough-and-tumble affair.
Many in the crowd Sunday were new rugby fans. Madelyn Brown of Thomaston said learning about the new team inspired her to check out the sport.
“I was super excited, because I’ve just heard of rugby my whole life, that it’s just a really tough sport, and we don’t have it around here, so I’ve been stoked about it ever since I heard,” Brown said before the game.
Others were rugby die-hards who were excited to finally be able to watch games close to home.
Leann Walker, who lives in Smyrna and works for Home Depot’s corporate office, said her family hails from Wales, where rugby is hugely popular. She and her friends shouted, waved large flags and let out plumes of colorful smoke each time Atlanta scored.
She still remembers when she learned a rugby team would be coming to metro Atlanta.
“My brother and I kind of lost our minds,” said Walker, who was also celebrating her birthday at the game. “We were in Montreal for a soccer game, and we found there was this Major League Rugby thing going on, so all of us bought tickets, that day we bought tickets. We were the first season ticket-holders.”
Ernie Glover came to the game from Rome, where he works in water treatment, but he moved to the U.S. from South Africa, where rugby is more than a sport.
“It’s a religion, it’s not just big,” Glover said. “It’s a religion to all of us.”
Glover grew up cheering for the Lions, a team based in Johannesburg, and he traveled to Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup last year, when the South African national team took home the title.
Glover said he prefers rugby over football because of its pace, but also because of the worldwide community surrounding it.
“I like it better because of the whole atmosphere, the brotherhood of rugby. … Wherever you go, it doesn’t matter if you support the same team or not, but you can walk up to any rugby player and almost feel like there’s a bond between each other, have a beer, have a chat,” Glover said. “You may come from different nations, different parts of the world. It’s almost like a brotherhood. Everybody knows it’s the same club — it’s rugby.”
Now metro Atlanta is part of that club, too, said team owner Marcus Calloway.
“I was so proud of these guys. They worked so hard, but you’re always nervous that first match. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Naturally, I was worried when we were behind, but to see them put it away made me very, very proud.”
Speaking from the pitch after the game, Calloway said he was already thinking about the next match, which is scheduled for Feb. 16 against the NOLA Gold in New Orleans.
“We’ve got more in this than one game,” Calloway said. “We’ve got seven more home matches and eight away matches. Even if we had lost today, we would have had the ability to redeem ourselves, but it sure is nice to have this first win under our belt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.