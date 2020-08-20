MARIETTA — Standing in the parking lot of the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, Kieara Wingo said deputies and nurses at the facility let her father die the morning of Sept. 29, 2019.
He “consistently asked for help and was denied,” she said. “So we want everybody involved to be charged.”
Her comments capped a news conference at which state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes echoed calls from the family’s attorney to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kevil Wingo’s death last September.
On Monday, the attorney, Timothy Gardner, asked Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes to open an investigation into Wingo’s death.
Before the conference, Holmes released a statement acknowledging the request.
Holmes said “many have called for the impaneling of a special grand jury,” something she could not legally request in light of a pandemic-related judicial emergency. In addition, her office already has a grand jury that inspects the detention center on a regular basis, although that too is forbidden due to the judicial emergency.
“As your District Attorney, my office will do the right thing, by basing our decisions on thorough agency inspections and appropriate case investigations, when the Georgia Supreme Court provides us with the opportunity to address such matters,” she concluded.
Gardner said he had never asked Holmes to convene a special grand jury or inspect the detention center.
“She can start her own internal investigation right now, so that way, when the stay is lifted, she can then present that case to the grand jury,” he said. “She has evidence of manslaughter (by the) police. And she can’t just hold on to that until, you know, this crisis ends. There’s things that she can do now, and if she doesn’t want to do it herself, ask the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) to do it.”
A spokeswoman for Holmes said in an email Thursday that “DA Holmes has not declined to do anything. She has no further comment at this time.”
After Wingo died, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the detention center, opened two investigations, ultimately clearing its staff of wrongdoing.
Gardner says security footage from the morning of Wingo’s death as well as investigators’ recordings of interviews with staff and inmates paint a different picture.
“He was in the infirmary there. The Wellstar-run infirmary, for over nine hours begging for his life, begging to go to the hospital, telling them that he was having issues with his ulcer, asking them to help him, letting them know he could not breathe,” Gardner said.
At the request of the nurse in charge, deputies wheeled Wingo to a padded cell reserved for suicidal inmates, Gardner said, where he died 10 minutes later.
In his letter to Holmes, Gardner said “the medical staff and CCADC officers’ conduct was criminal” and, at the very least, “meets the standard of manslaughter.”
The sheriff’s office declined to comment, citing the possibility of pending litigation. Gardner said a lawsuit is imminent.
In a statement Wednesday, Wellstar Health System said it received “serious allegations” regarding Wingo’s death at the end of July and has since sought out more information.
“While there is more to do and we continue to review the facts and circumstances surrounding Mr. Wingo’s death, it is clear to us now that more should have been done to assist Mr. Wingo at the Detention Center, including from members of the Wellstar’s Detention Center team directly in charge of his medical care,” Wellstar said. “What we have seen and learned of Mr. Wingo’s experience at the Detention Center is heart-breaking and unacceptable.”
The nurses cited in Gardner’s letter “are no longer employed by Wellstar,” the health system added.
Wilkerson, the chair of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, said no agency can be counted on to conduct an impartial investigation of itself.
“We’ve had this discussion at the Capitol — whenever there is a death in custody or an officer-involved death, it should be investigated by a separate party,” he said. “It should not be handled internally, because you’re not going to get the same answers.
“I’m asking the district attorney to look into it,” Wilkerson continued. “I’m asking the sheriff to reach out to the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation). I’m asking the sheriff to actually ask the district attorney to look into it. I think that’s the right thing to do.”
The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office released a report in February that found Wingo, 36, died of natural causes after being locked in an isolated cell following multiple requests for medical attention. His cause of death is listed as complications of a perforated gastric ulcer with peritonitis. According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcers become perforated when they eat a hole through a patient’s stomach or small intestine. This can lead to a serious infection of the abdominal cavity called peritonitis.
The examiner’s office noted that Wingo’s past medical history included cocaine abuse, and cited a 1999 study noting an increased incidence of perforated ulcers among those who use crack cocaine. Wingo was arrested Sept. 24 on a cocaine possession charge and later transferred to an infirmary cell for heroin detox treatment. The examiner’s report found he tested negative for alcohol, illicit drugs or commonly abused medications at the time of his death.
