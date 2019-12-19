MARIETTA — Nellie Hill, 80, a retired career educator in the Marietta City School District, said she and her husband, Willie Hill, moved to Marietta in 1965, when he accepted a job that would make him the last principal of Lemon Street High School.
In 1966, the school’s final year of existence, the Lemon Street Hornets football team won the Class A state championship in a segregated league, beating Thomasville 38-20 at Northcutt Stadium. The following year, after full integration at Marietta High School, many Hornets celebrated another state championship win on the Blue Devils team.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before heading across the street to Lemon Street High School, at 353 Lemon St. The high school building was razed in 1967. The grammar school closed in 1972 and has since been used for storage.
Willie Hill’s family told the MDJ recently the late Marietta educator and administrator was a die-hard Hornets and Blue Devils fan. They believe he’ll be watching the 2019 Marietta team as they compete on a national stage Friday at the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas.
Lemon Street Principal Willie Hill, 1965-67
Life was different when the couple moved from Dixie, an unincorporated community in Brooks County, to Marietta, Nellie Hill recalled. Dixie was Willie Hill’s hometown, and it was familiar and comfortable, she said.
But shortly after their move to Marietta, Nellie Hill said her husband fell in love with the city, and became dedicated to it, the students at Lemon Street and his continued career in the school system.
“He was just a part of pretty much anything that went on,” she said, noting that his work in the school system resulted in the district dedicating a conference room at the central office in his name late last year.
Following the school system’s full integration in 1967, Willie Hill was demoted for a short time to assistant principal at Marietta High School, before moving back up to serve as principal of other Marietta schools, including Park Street Elementary, his wife said.
After working in various roles, he retired as director of educational planning and system development at the district’s central office in 1992, according to his family.
Willie Hill died in 1997 at the age of 62.
Nellie Hill recalled that during the integration period, Marietta’s family and community atmosphere meant the school system saw far fewer clashes and far less tension than much of the state.
Mariettans had learned early on to treat each other as humans, she said. She said the crowds at football games in the ’60s were a good illustration of that.
Even when Lemon Street and Marietta were separate schools, the crowd at football games was always mixed, according to Nellie Hill.
“Everybody was just family, and everybody dealt with everybody else,” she said, adding that her husband would have loved to see the city’s continued celebrations for its 2019 Marietta state championship football team, celebrations in which Marietta school district officials say they’ve worked hard to include the 1966 and 1967 state champions. “It was a unique place to be.”
‘He cared about the kids’
Those who knew the Lemon Street principal in a school setting say Willie Hill carried his love of the community and its individual members into his work.
Rodney Gullatte grew up in Marietta and was a senior at Lemon Street High School in the 1966-67 school year.
Gullatte, a basketball player and statistician for the school’s football team, said even when students got themselves into trouble, Willie Hill kept his calm, loving demeanor.
“He cared about the kids. He was a kind man. Because, you know we could be a little out of line sometimes,” the Lemon Street graduate said, chuckling. “He didn’t really hop on you. He knew we were kids and we had a lot more to grow, and he gave us a chance.”
Though he remained level-headed and professional at school, it was obvious that Willie Hill was anxiously following the Hornets’ wins through their championship in 1966, Gullatte said. The Lemon Street alumnus said he couldn’t hide his excitement with his students’ success.
“He attended all the home games and most of the away games, too, because we were a family. That’s all we had. We were a family,” he said. “He supported us about 200 percent. ... He was a good man.”
The retired Marietta resident said many students considered Willie Hill a role model. Gullatte said he is confident he can speak for his fellow Lemon Street classmates when he says they couldn’t have chosen a better principal.
‘He’s looking down on Marietta’
Yolanda McGhee, Willie Hill’s daughter and a retired Atlanta Public Schools educator of 20 years, told the MDJ observing her father’s love for children and dedication to the school system inspired her own career choice.
McGhee said she was tickled as she watched the city celebrate the success of this year’s Marietta Blue Devils football team, most recently with a parade that began on the former Lemon Street campus and marched past Hill Park, a small pocket park at the northeast corner of Lemon and Waddell streets that bears her father’s name.
McGhee chuckled as she recalled attending games at both Lemon Street and Marietta with her father, a passionate Lemon Street Hornets and Marietta Blue Devils fan.
“We went to those ball games throughout my whole entire high school life. Even though I did not go to Marietta High School — I went to Sprayberry — we always continued to go to Marietta games even though I was at Sprayberry,” she said, laughing. “When we played Sprayberry, that was always a big game for me.”
She added she was in first grade at West Side Elementary School when Lemon Street won its championship at Northcutt Stadium.
McGhee said if her father was still here, he’d have been celebrating in the streets with the rest of the city and preparing himself for the Friday game on a national stage.
“He’d probably be trying to figure out how he could get to Las Vegas,” she said laughing.
Though he’s been gone more than 20 years, Willie Hill’s wife says she knows the former Lemon Street and Marietta educator will be watching from heaven and rooting them on in Las Vegas:
“I’m sure he’s looking down on Marietta right now, because he just loved Marietta.”
